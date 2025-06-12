Dharmendra Poses With His First Wife Prakash Kaur; Bobby Deol Shares a Photo

Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash Kaur have completed 71 years of marriage. On this special occasion, his son and actor Bobby Deol has shared an unseen picture of his parents on social media, which is now going viral.

Bobby Deol posted this photo on Instagram and wrote, “Happy anniversary Maa and Papa” and also added several red heart emojis. In the picture, Dharmendra is seen smiling with his wife Prakash Kaur wearing a garland of flowers.

Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur got married in the year 1954, when Dharmendra was just 19 years old. They have four children from this marriage two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and two daughters Ajita Deol and Vijeta Deol.

However, Hema Malini later came into Dharmendra’s life. The two met in 1970 during the shooting of the film ‘Tum Haseen Main Jawan’. The audience liked their pairing in the film. But when the two decided to get married, Hema’s family did not accept it initially. After all the difficulties, Dharmendra and Hema Malini finally got married in 1980. They have two daughters from this marriage, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Despite Dharmendra’s second marriage, Prakash Kaur never divorced him and still lives a simple life. However, she is rarely seen in public.

Last year, Hema Malini also shared a beautiful picture with Dharmendra on the occasion of their 44th wedding anniversary. In that picture, Hema Malini was smiling while holding Dharmendra’s hand. She wrote in the caption, “Our anniversary photos”.

Talking about the work front, Dharmendra was recently seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s film ‘Teri Baatein Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’. And in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Soon he will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s film ‘Ikkis’, in which Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda is in the lead role.