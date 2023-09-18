Does Katrina Really Like Parathas?

The desperation to sell one’s film to a wary audience, unwilling to go where an actor wants him to go,is somewhat embarrassing.Vicky Kaushal promoting Yash Raj Films’ seemingly lackluster family film rather pointedly titled The Great Indian Family, finds himself on stage trying hard to generate in a weather-beaten interest.

One way to get the audience interested is to talk about his marriage. So Vicky comes up with ‘intimate’ details , like how Katrina loves parathas while he loves pancakes at media events. One is not sure that is true. Katrina in the past never touched parathas or anything remotely calory-laden. Either marriage has changed her radically or her husband is trying to generate interest by perpetrating the Punjabi stereotype of Bhangra and parathas.

Either way,the promotion of Vicky Kaushal’s new film The Great Indian Family is submerged in digressions.And one can’t blame Vicky Kaushal for his attention-seeking tactics. With Jawaan still exercising a vice-like grip on the boxoffice.The Great Indian Family releasing this Friday, has little chances of surviving at the boxoffice.

Sukhee, directed by debutante Sonal Joshi, which also opens on Friday has better chances of surviving over the weekend at the boxoffice. Shilpa Shetty was never a topnotch star. But she continues to have a good comic timing and she is not a bad actress at all. Her last release Nikamma flopped miserably , although it did tick some of the boxes for Ms Shetty Kundra.

Shilpa Shetty is not the only 40-plus actress , balancing a career with her marriage and kids, to have a release coming Friday. The stunning Kareena Kapoor Khan also gets to do an author-backed role in the cryptic and compelling Jaane Jaan which streams on Netflix from Thursday . With the two ladies holding fort this week in multiple media meets, and that too without sharing secrets on their spouses’ eating habits, Vicky Kaushal’s The Great Indian Family would have to come up with a really solid reason to get the audience interested.Katrina’s ostensible preference for parathas is just not good enough.