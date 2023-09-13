“Don’t Play Any Other Film For Even One Show”

Atlee Kumar’s sambhar-kebaab mix Jawaan is on a winning streak.

But here is the untold story on how the film’s crowning success is being sustained through some serious bullying.

Apparently,many multiplexes are being bullied into playing only Jawaan on all the screens.

The manager of one multiplex chain in Delhi informs, “We have more than three audis in our complex, so we’ve somehow squeezed in sporadic shows of Gadar 2 and The Nun. But ‘plexes with three or less screens are being persuaded by distributors to play only Jawaan for every show.”

The manager of a mini-complex with two screens in a non-metropolitan city informs, “It is true we are not being allowed by the Jawaan distributor to play any other film on our screens for even one show.But we don’t mind . Every show of Jawaan even early morning and late night, are going full.”

The film is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s home production Red Chillies .