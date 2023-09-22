Movies | News

Is Nayanthara Pissed Off With the Jawaan Team?

Nayanthara agreed to come on board for Jawaan on Atlee’s assurance.They have known each other for many years, and she trusted him. But the way her role shaped up has left Nayanthara extremely miffed

Author: Subhash K Jha
22 Sep,2023
She has tried to quell all controversy by wishing director Atlee Kumar on his birthday on September 21. But ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara seems not too pleased with her role in the Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster Jawaan.According to multiple sources in Chennai,Nayanthara’s role in Jawaan has not shaped up to her fans’ expectations.

“You have to understand she is a huge star in Tamil Nadu and hero-worshipped by her fans.Her debut in Bollywood was a big deal,” a young Tamil actor reveals.

Apparently when Atlee offered Nayanthara the female lead in Jawaan she was apprehensive about how much she would have to do in an SRK starrer.

“Nayanthara agreed to come on board for Jawaan on Atlee’s assurance.They have known each other for many years, and she trusted him. But the way her role shaped up has left Nayanthara extremely miffed,” the source from Chennai reveals.

Adding fuel to the fire was Nayanthara’s absence from all the post-success media events of Jawaan where Deepika Padukone who features in a guest appearance in the film, made her presence felt.

Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

