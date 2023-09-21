Oscar For Jawaan? Director Atlee Needs To Get Real

Recently director Atlee Kumar, buoyed by the blockbuster success of Jawaan ,opined that he would like to take the Shah Rukh Starrer to the Oscars.

Was Atlee joking? Oscars are not given to unoriginal films. Jawaan is an amalgamation of several Hindi, Tamil, Telugu films primarily the two Amitabh Bachchan hits Aakhree Raasta and Shahenshah.

It is also directly derived from A. R. Murugadoss’s 2002 Tamil film Ramanaa,which was remade in Hindi as Gabbar Is Back with Akshay Kumar in 2015 directed by Krish produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Jawaan is also greatly “inspired”(polite word for copied) by the Tamil Kamal Haasan starrer Oru Kaidhiyin Diary which was released in 1985 and which was remade in Hindi as Aakhree Raasta featuring Amitabh Bachchan.

Jawaan also incorporates prominent elements from the blockbuster Spanish OTT series Money Heist. In Money Heist a mysterious crime lord called The Professor trains a bunch of daredevils for the greatest bank robbery in heist history.

Jawaan also has some conspicuous elements from a 2019 Tamil heist drama Gang Leader with Nani in the lead.

Given its glaring derivative content, can Jawaanreally be up for an Oscar? Unless a new category for ‘Best Mishmash Of The Year’ in introduced.