Movies | News

Oscar For Jawaan? Director Atlee Needs To Get Real

Jawaan also incorporates prominent elements from the blockbuster Spanish OTT series Money Heist. In Money Heist a mysterious crime lord called The Professor trains a bunch of daredevils for the greatest bank robbery in heist history.

Author: Subhash K Jha
21 Sep,2023 10:30:01
Oscar For Jawaan? Director Atlee Needs To Get Real 853704

Recently director Atlee Kumar, buoyed by the blockbuster success of Jawaan ,opined that he would like to take the Shah Rukh Starrer to the Oscars.

Was Atlee joking? Oscars are not given to unoriginal films. Jawaan is an amalgamation of several Hindi, Tamil, Telugu films primarily the two Amitabh Bachchan hits Aakhree Raasta and Shahenshah.

It is also directly derived from A. R. Murugadoss’s 2002 Tamil film Ramanaa,which was remade in Hindi as Gabbar Is Back with Akshay Kumar in 2015 directed by Krish produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Jawaan is also greatly “inspired”(polite word for copied) by the Tamil Kamal Haasan starrer Oru Kaidhiyin Diary which was released in 1985 and which was remade in Hindi as Aakhree Raasta featuring Amitabh Bachchan.

Jawaan also incorporates prominent elements from the blockbuster Spanish OTT series Money Heist. In Money Heist a mysterious crime lord called The Professor trains a bunch of daredevils for the greatest bank robbery in heist history.

Jawaan also has some conspicuous elements from a 2019 Tamil heist drama Gang Leader with Nani in the lead.

Given its glaring derivative content, can Jawaanreally be up for an Oscar? Unless a new category for ‘Best Mishmash Of The Year’ in introduced.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

Comment Box

Related Post

Ridhi Dogra on her mega successfully running film, Jawaan, says, “The whole nation is talking about i…I am just grateful that I am a part of project like this” 851254
Ridhi Dogra on her mega successfully running film, Jawaan, says, “The whole nation is talking about i…I am just grateful that I am a part of project like this”
“Don’t Play Any Other Film For Even One Show” 851041
“Don’t Play Any Other Film For Even One Show”
Is Jawaan Scared Of The Gadar Wave? 846632
Is Jawaan Scared Of The Gadar Wave?
Here's Why Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan Postponed; check Out 804341
Here’s Why Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawaan Postponed; check Out
Pathaan To Jawaan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Upcoming Blockbusters In 2023

Latest Stories

Anupamaa Spoiler: Truth Out!! Anuj is the son of Malti Devi 853719
Anupamaa Spoiler: Truth Out!! Anuj is the son of Malti Devi
Here’s how Rashami Desai, Rubina Dilaik and Shehnaaz Gill are elevating their glam in one-shoulder outfits 853656
Here’s how Rashami Desai, Rubina Dilaik and Shehnaaz Gill are elevating their glam in one-shoulder outfits
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan pledges to win back Elahi 853718
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan pledges to win back Elahi
Trade Talk: The Ladies Battle It Out This Week 853714
Trade Talk: The Ladies Battle It Out This Week
Sai Pallavi NOT Married to Director Rajkumar Periasamy; Rumours Related To Her Marriage Squashed Here 853711
Sai Pallavi NOT Married to Director Rajkumar Periasamy; Rumours Related To Her Marriage Squashed Here
Jaane Jaan, Kareena Is Dazzling In Her Murderous Avatar 853709
Jaane Jaan, Kareena Is Dazzling In Her Murderous Avatar
Read Latest News