Here's Why Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan Postponed; check Out

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for another film after the massive success of his recent film Pathaan. As per reports, his upcoming film Jawaan has been postponed yet again know why

The King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan, has always amazed us with his onscreen presence in the films. And recently, his latest film Pathaan by Sidharth Anand became a blockbuster hit at the box office. In addition, the star was all set to thrill the audience once again with his yet another performance. But, on the other hand, fans were waiting for the new release early. Read more to find out why it has been postponed.

Why Jawaan Postponed

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming Jawaan was slated to release in the theatres on the 2nd of June. However, for the unknown reason, the film is now postponed for a later release. As per the reports by India Today, the thriller action drama is more likely to release in August.

“SRK has performed some high-octane stunts in this film and has taken it to the next level. There are a lot of hand-to-hand combat scenes which require some fine-tuning. Since the makers did not want to be in a rush, they collectively decided to postpone the film. Not just in the North belt, Jawan will also have a wide release in the South market. Hence, the film will likely release in the second and third week of August,” said the sources.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawaan

It is an action thriller film by the director Atlee. Reportedly the actor Shah Rukh Khan will appear in two roles alongside the antagonist and Nayanthara. Apart from that, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and others play key roles in the film.

