Eid Mubarak: Salman Khan celebrates with his 'Chand' Aamir Khan on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release day, pic goes viral

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are two of the biggest and most loved superstars in the country. The two of them have achieved humongous success in their career and well, that’s why, we love them wholeheartedly and unconditionally. The two of them are bonafide superstars in the true sense of the term and well, no wonder, their bonding is something that appeals to one and all in the best way possible and how. Both of them are extremely supportive towards each other and we love it.

Salman Khan shares special photo with Aamir Khan ahead of Eid:

Today marks a special day for all Salman Khan fans as his movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released today in cinemas. It is also Eid tomorrow and no wonder, fans are super happy. Amidst all this, Salman Khan met Aamir Khan and shared a super adorable pic with a special caption and well, we love it. See below folks –

