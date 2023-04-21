ADVERTISEMENT
Eid Mubarak: Salman Khan celebrates with his 'Chand' Aamir Khan on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release day, pic goes viral

Check out this viral photo of Salman Khan and Aamir Khan

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
21 Apr,2023 23:09:25
Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are two of the biggest and most loved superstars in the country. The two of them have achieved humongous success in their career and well, that’s why, we love them wholeheartedly and unconditionally. The two of them are bonafide superstars in the true sense of the term and well, no wonder, their bonding is something that appeals to one and all in the best way possible and how. Both of them are extremely supportive towards each other and we love it.

Salman Khan shares special photo with Aamir Khan ahead of Eid:

Today marks a special day for all Salman Khan fans as his movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released today in cinemas. It is also Eid tomorrow and no wonder, fans are super happy. Amidst all this, Salman Khan met Aamir Khan and shared a super adorable pic with a special caption and well, we love it. See below folks –

Well, on a scale of 1-10, how much will you all rate this photo of Salman Khan and Aamir Khan? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

