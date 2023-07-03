ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Ekta Kapoor Collaborates With South Star Mohanlal To Create 1st Pan-India Film

Ekta Kapoor is a famous producer. She is all set to make her first Pan-India film along with famous South star Mohanlal; check it out in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
03 Jul,2023 14:00:58
Ekta Kapoor Collaborates With South Star Mohanlal To Create 1st Pan-India Film

Ekta Kapoor is a queen of TV serials. She has dominated the Television world over the years with her unique taste in shows. The producer is all set to make her first Pan-India Film with the South actor Mohanlal. The diva took to her social media handle and announced the news. It comes a big announcement from Balaji Telefilms as they have marked their impact on languages other than Hindi. Read more

As per your reports, the film will reportedly be made on a budget of 200 crores. In addition, it will release in 5 languages.

On her Instagram, Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Posing with d legend n the genius !!!! JAI MATA DI so excited to b working with the actor par excellence @ Mohanlal. Balaji Telefilms partners with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for VRUSHABHA – a Pan India bilingual Telugu Malayalam Film starring megastar Mohanlal. High on emotions and VFX, the film is an Epic Action Entertainer transcending generations. Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2024, VRUSHABHA, directed by Nanda Kishore, goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi.”

Ekta Kapoor’s first Pan-India film will be directed by Nanda Kishore, who has worked in Kanada films. Her next Hindi film is The Crew starring Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu.

Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Ekta Kapoor Joins Hands With Mohanlal
Ekta Kapoor Joins Hands With Mohanlal
StarPlus Announces Rerun Of Their One of The Most Admired Show Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki Today On Ekta Kapoor’s Birthday
StarPlus Announces Rerun Of Their One of The Most Admired Show Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki Today On Ekta Kapoor’s Birthday
Kareena Kapoor wishes the boss lady Ekta Kapoor on her birthday
Kareena Kapoor wishes the boss lady Ekta Kapoor on her birthday
Mouni Roy pens a heart-warming birthday wish for Ekta Kapoor, read here
Mouni Roy pens a heart-warming birthday wish for Ekta Kapoor, read here
Exclusive: Saii Ranade bags Ekta Kapoor’s new show Barsaatein on Sony TV
Exclusive: Saii Ranade bags Ekta Kapoor’s new show Barsaatein on Sony TV
Are You A ‘Naagin’ TV Show Fan? Check Your Rank Answering These Questions!
Are You A ‘Naagin’ TV Show Fan? Check Your Rank Answering These Questions!
Latest Stories
Uff Uff! Rakul Preet Singh Goes Bossy In Brown Pantsuit
Uff Uff! Rakul Preet Singh Goes Bossy In Brown Pantsuit
Why Is Shraddha Arya Frustrated?
Why Is Shraddha Arya Frustrated?
Anushka Shetty starrer Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty to hit screens on August 4
Anushka Shetty starrer Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty to hit screens on August 4
Monalisa Glows Like Sunshine In Yellow Co-ord Set
Monalisa Glows Like Sunshine In Yellow Co-ord Set
Deepika-Ranveer X Trisha-Ram Charan rope in for grand collab, fans can’t keep calm
Deepika-Ranveer X Trisha-Ram Charan rope in for grand collab, fans can’t keep calm
Ayesha Singh adds a glam flair in tie-dye midi dress, see pics
Ayesha Singh adds a glam flair in tie-dye midi dress, see pics
Read Latest News