Ekta Kapoor Collaborates With South Star Mohanlal To Create 1st Pan-India Film

Ekta Kapoor is a queen of TV serials. She has dominated the Television world over the years with her unique taste in shows. The producer is all set to make her first Pan-India Film with the South actor Mohanlal. The diva took to her social media handle and announced the news. It comes a big announcement from Balaji Telefilms as they have marked their impact on languages other than Hindi. Read more

As per your reports, the film will reportedly be made on a budget of 200 crores. In addition, it will release in 5 languages.

On her Instagram, Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Posing with d legend n the genius !!!! JAI MATA DI so excited to b working with the actor par excellence @ Mohanlal. Balaji Telefilms partners with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for VRUSHABHA – a Pan India bilingual Telugu Malayalam Film starring megastar Mohanlal. High on emotions and VFX, the film is an Epic Action Entertainer transcending generations. Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2024, VRUSHABHA, directed by Nanda Kishore, goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi.”

Ekta Kapoor’s first Pan-India film will be directed by Nanda Kishore, who has worked in Kanada films. Her next Hindi film is The Crew starring Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu.

