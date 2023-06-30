Ekta Kapoor Joins Hands With Mohanlal

In a most unusual movie partnership Bollywood’s agent provocateur producer Ekta Kapoor has joined hands with Malayalam cinema’s major maestro Mohanlal for a film that promises to be a clutter breaker.

To be directed by Nanda Kishore the film titled Vrushbabha is a father-son drama which will be made in Malayalam, Hindi , Tamil and Telugu.

A source close to the development informs, “This is Ekta Kapoor’s attempt at doing what Karan Johar had done with Rajamouli in Baahubali. She wants to make a grand entry into the South by joining hands with the Malayalam superstar.”

Apparently Ekta met Mohanlal. The two hit it off instantaneously. The Malayalam superstar loved Ekta’s energy and passion.