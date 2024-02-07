Exclusive: After Gadar 2, Manish Wadhwa associates with Anil Sharma for Journey

Manish Wadhwa, popularly known as Major General Hamid Iqbal in the Sunny Deol starrer film Gadar 2, has bagged his next. Now, the news is that he will be associating again with Director Anil Sharma of Gadar 2 fame. Manish Wadhwa also played a prominent part in the Shah Rukh Khan film Pathaan. After starring in two iconic films in 2023, Manish Wadhwa is looking at a special appearance in Anil Sharma’s next directorial venture, Journey. He is also the Producer of the film.

‘Journey’ is a family drama, a genre that is loved by all generations. The film will see Nana Patekar and Anil Sharma’s son, Utkarsh Sharma in main roles. The plot will revolve around the relationship of a father and a kid. It also stars Simratt Kaur Randhawa, Snehl Dixit Mehra, Paritosh Tripathi, Bhakti Rathod, Shruti Marathe etc.

We at IWMBuzz.com have learnt that Manish Wadhwa will be seen in a special appearance in the film.

As per a reliable source, “He is presently shooting for the film.”

Anil Sharma had told media that Journey is a tribute to the timeless appeal of a true family bond, and that he is thrilled to have the legendary actor Nana Patekar on board. With all the love that Utkarsh has got after the success of Gadar 2, Anil Sharma had said that he is excited to see this combined energy and artistry in Journey.

