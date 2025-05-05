Exclusive: After Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar, Palak Jain to play the lead in film Shri

Actress Palak Jain who has played engaging roles in TV shows Junooniyatt, Veer Shivaji etc, was recently seen in a very commanding role in Disney+ Hotstar series Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar. After this exciting debut in the OTT space, Palak is presently shooting for an upcoming film, in which she plays the lead. Palak’s performance rakes rave appreciations in the web series headed by actors Dhaval Thakur and Sanchita Bashu.

She will play the lead protagonist in Jamboree Talkies Private Limited’s upcoming film titled Shri. The film is based on the tampering of Indian religious texts. Shot exclusively in Shahjahanpur and Mumbai, the film will be an educational film, directed by Anuga Khandelwal and written by Dilip Mishra.

We hear that Palak will play a journalist in the film, who will be into her research of religious texts.

We hear that the cast had a workshop organised before the shoot in Shahjahanpur.

Palak had got into an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com before the launch of her web series in which she had stated, ““My character has a very good graph from innocence to bringing more depth while exuding grace to the character. I feel people are going to love it and I hope to be flooded with a lot of love. My entry happens a bit late, but the storyline is very interesting. I wish that all our hard work gets appreciated when viewers see the series and like it.”

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.