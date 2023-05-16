ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Ahmad Kabir Shadan in Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer The Crew

Author: Manisha Suthar
16 May,2023 12:06:11
Ahmad Kabir Shadan, who has entertained the masses in projects like Bhagya Lakshmi, Kundali Bhagya, Dharampatni, Yeh Hai Chahatein, and Kumkum Bhagya, has bagged a new movie. The talented actor will be seen in the upcoming film The Crew. The actor shot with Kriti Sanon and Diljit Sosanjh. He will be seen playing as a basketball referee.

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon will be seen sharing the screen space in this movie. Diljit Dosanjh will play the male lead. The movie is being produced by the successful producer duo of ‘Veere Di Wedding’, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, who have joined forces once again to offer audiences a blend of drama and comedy.

The Crew promises to be a hilarious romp, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry, where three women work hard to succeed in life. However, their paths lead them to unexpected situations, and they become entangled in a web of deceit. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Ahmad Kabir Shadan also bagging Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series Domestic Anti-Terrorism Unit aka D.A.U.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him for comments.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

