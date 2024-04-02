Movies | News

Ankit Mohan the talented actor is the next to join the cast of Rohit Shetty's upcoming sequel to Singham. The cop Universe is getting bigger this time in Singham 3. Read this exclusive newsbreak here.

Actor Ankit Mohan who was recently seen sharing a special onscreen bond with Vidyut Jammwal in Crakk, has bagged his next big role. He will be part of Rohit Shetty’s next part in the Shetty Cop Universe, the upcoming sequel of Singham. Yes, Singham 3 is being shot, and we saw Rohit Shetty introducing the new entrant Arjun Kapoor in style a few days back.

As per the news that is out in the media, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios, and Devgn Films, is presently working on Singham 3. As we know, the sequel of Singham hit theatres in 2014 as Singham Returns. Now, the makers will spring in new surprises and an enchanting action journey with Singham 3. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Shweta Tiwari.

Ankit Mohan recently wrapped up shoot for his bilingual film Veer Murarbji which is being made in Marathi and Hindi.

We buzzed Ankit but did not get through to him.

As per media reports, the film Singham 3 is presently in its concluding phase of shoot. A large portion of the shoot, we hear, has been shot in Hyderabad. Singham 3 will be a much-awaited release, considering that the earlier 2 editions of the film were huge runaway successes at the box-office.

