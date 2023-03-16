Actress Coral Bhamra who recently got applauded for her portrayal in the role of Sweety in Netflix’s series CAT starring Randeep Hooda, is presently shooting for her next!! She will be part of the integral cast of Baweja Films’ next. Titled Bhagwat, the film stars Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar. The film is directed by Akshay Shere.

The film is said to deal with a real life story that happened in Rohatganj, wherein a serial killer was on a spree to kill women.

We now hear of Coral Bhamra playing a pivotal role in the film.

Coral has been part of popular TV show Kundali Bhagya. Her recent works on the web platform include Dirty Games, It Happened in Calcutta, 377 Ab Normal, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai Wicked etc.

We buzzed Coral but did not get through to her.

