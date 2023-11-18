Exclusive: Divya Seth joins Yami Gautam in Aditya Dhar’s next

Actress Divya Seth who was recently seen enthralling her audience in a complex role in ZEE5’s Duranga 2, is presently shooting for a film. The film which is being helmed by Aditya Dhar, is said to be a political thriller inspired by true events. Aditya will produce it under his banner B62 Studios, and the two-time National award-winning Goan filmmaker Aditya Suhas Jambhale has been brought on board to direct it. This film is special as it has Aditya Dhar associating with his wife and actress Yami Gautam for it.

The film has been predominantly shot in Delhi and Kashmir, as per media reports. Recently, Yami Gautam took to social media to tell her fans that she has wrapped up shoot of a very important film of her career in Kashmir. She had also talked about the opportunity she got through the film shoot to take blessings of the divine Mata Kheer Bhawani at Tulmulla.

We now hear that Divya Seth will be part of the cast of this promising film.

As per a reliable source, “Divya was recently shooting for this film. She will play a prime role.”

As for Divya, she is a renowned name in TV, web and films. Some of her notable works across all platforms include Hum Log, Dil Dariya, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Banegi Apni Baat, Jab We Met, Sir, City of Dreams etc.

