Exclusive: Jayant Rawal to feature in Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2

Actor Jayant Rawal who was last seen in the Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Films’ web project Pill, featuring Riteish Deshmukh, Pawan Malhotra and others, will now be seen in the upcoming Ajay Devgn film Raid 2.

Raid 2, is the sequel to the 2018 hit Raid, and the film follows IRS officer Amay Pathak as he unravels another high-stakes white-collar crime. Based on real-life income-tax raids, the story highlights the collaboration between the Income Tax Department and intelligence agencies. Announced in April 2020, the film’s pre-production began in August 2022, with shooting conducted across Mumbai, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. Originally set for a February 2025 release, Raid 2 continues the legacy of gritty, suspense-filled narratives, and is now said to release in May 2025.

We hear that Jayant Rawal will play a crucial role in the film.

As per a reliable source, “Jayant will play the role of the confidant, and the strong right hand of a King, taking care of his assets, wealth and jewellery carefully.”

Raid 2 will have the cast of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi etc, playing prime roles.

We buzzed Jayant but did not get through to him.

Raid 2 is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, and produced by Abhishek Pathak and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The mahurat shot of the film was given by Telugu star Ravi Teja, who headlined the 2024 Telugu remake of Raid. Primary filming wrapped up in April 2024, and patchwork was done by late May 2024.

