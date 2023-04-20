Exclusive: Kumud Mishra bags Laxman Utekar's Behisaab

Kumud Mishra roped in for Laxman Utekar's film Behisaab.

Kumud Mishra, who has delivered stellar performances in movies like Badlapur, Airlift, Sultan, Rockstar, and Raanjhanaa, has bagged a new film. According to a credible source, Kumud will be seen in Laxman Utekar’s new film, Behisaab, which Sameer Patil helms.

As per reports in the media, popular Marathi actor Amey Wagh will be seen playing the lead role. Amey had recently posted on social media, announcing the same. We at IWMBuzz.com had earlier reported about Mithun Chakraborty joining the cast.

We buzzed Kumud but could not get a revert.

