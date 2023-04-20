ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Kumud Mishra bags Laxman Utekar's Behisaab

Kumud Mishra roped in for Laxman Utekar's film Behisaab.

Author: Manisha Suthar
20 Apr,2023 14:26:50
Kumud Mishra, who has delivered stellar performances in movies like Badlapur, Airlift, Sultan, Rockstar, and Raanjhanaa, has bagged a new film. According to a credible source, Kumud will be seen in Laxman Utekar’s new film, Behisaab, which Sameer Patil helms.

As per reports in the media, popular Marathi actor Amey Wagh will be seen playing the lead role. Amey had recently posted on social media, announcing the same. We at IWMBuzz.com had earlier reported about Mithun Chakraborty joining the cast.

We buzzed Kumud but could not get a revert.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

