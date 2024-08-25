From National Award-Winning Director Sukumar’s Pushpa 2 to A.R. Murugadoss’ Sikandar; here’s a look at Rashmika Mandanna’s collaboration with biggest of directors!

Rashmika Mandanna, celebrated for her captivating performances, has truly enchanted audiences across the nation. Known as the golden girl, her hardworking nature has led her to be a testament to stellar success! Rashmika has left a significant impact in both the Hindi and South Indian film industry, establishing herself as a prominent Pan-India actress. Her growing stature has made her a sought-after talent among filmmakers. Here’s a look at our Asharfi’s collaborations with the biggest of directors!

Rashmika Mandanna and Sukumar for Pushpa 2 – The Rule

Following the success of Pushpa: The Rise, Rashmika Mandanna is set to reunite with director Sukumar for the highly anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule. After winning hearts with her enchanting portrayal of Srivalli, Rashmika is poised to captivate audiences once more in this upcoming film. The recently released song “Angaaron” highlights her mesmerizing presence, promising that this dynamic director-actress duo will once again create cinematic magic together.

Rashmika Mandanna and A.R. Murugadoss for Sikandar

Rashmika Mandanna will take on the female lead role opposite Salman Khan in the highly anticipated film Sikandar. She will be joining forces with the renowned director A.R. Murugadoss for this massive project. Known for his impressive reputation, Murugadoss has delivered numerous blockbuster hits, and it will be exciting to see him and our golden girl together.

Rashmika Mandanna and Laxman Utekar for Chhava

In Chhava, Rashmika Mandanna will collaborate with Laxman Utekar, the acclaimed director known for hits like Luka Chuppi, Mimi, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. This time, Utekar is venturing into historical action drama, with Rashmika taking on the prominent role of Yesubai Bhonsale. The film promises to be a captivating experience, especially with Rashmika sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal for the first time ever.

Rashmika Mandanna and Rahul Ravindran for The Girlfriend

Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up to collaborate with Rahul Ravindran, a distinguished director in Telugu and Tamil cinema known for films such as Chi La Sow and Manmadhudu 2 Their new project together, titled The Girlfriend, is highly anticipated and adds another intriguing chapter to Rashmika’s evolving career.

Rashmika Mandanna and Aditya Sarpotdar for Vampires of Vijay Nagar

Aditya Sarpotdar, acclaimed for his successful Marathi and Hindi films such as Mauli and Munjya, is now joining forces with Rashmika Mandanna for an exciting new project. Their upcoming film, Vampires of Vijay Nagar, is generating considerable buzz, and audiences are eagerly anticipating the unique experience this collaboration will bring.

Rashmika Mandanna and Shantharuban for Rainbow

In Rainbow, Rashmika Mandanna will collaborate with Shantharuban, who is making his directorial debut. This romantic fantasy drama marks an exciting new chapter for both.