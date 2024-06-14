Exclusive: Kunj Anand joins Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in Loveyapa

Actor Kunj Anand who has featured in the OTT projects Your Honor, Dark 7 White, Crashh etc, will be seen playing a major role in the romantic drama film starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. The film will be the Hindi remake of the successful Tamil film Love Today. As per reports in the media, the Hindi remake of Love Today has been titled Loveyapa.

Directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Srishti Behl and Kalpathi S, the film follows a young couple who are deeply in love, which will be played by Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. It is said that Aamir Khan is very closely associated with the project. The film is said to be produced by Phantom Studios.

Love Today follows the story plot wherein the groom-to-be must swap his phone with his girlfriend, for 24 hours before their marriage under the command of the bride-to-be’s suspicious father. The film starred Pradeep Ranganathan, alongside Ivana, Raveena Ravi, Yogi Babu, Sathyaraj, Radhika Sarathkumar, Akshaya Udayakumar, Prathana Nathan, Adithya Kathir and Aajeedh Khalique. The film in Tamil was a critical and commercial hit, being appreciated for the storytelling and plot.

We now hear of Kunj Anand playing the antagonist in the film.

We buzzed Kunj but did not get through to him.

