Actor Mir Sarwar who was recently seen in the Sidharth Malhotra films Mission Majnu and Shershaah, will now be seen in an upcoming film which is helmed by Arun Shankar Productions. He was also recently seen in the Sony LIV series Tanaav.

The film is based on the backdrop of Kashmir. The film is tentatively titled Azaad – The Beginning, but will soon undergo a change.

Arun Shankar is the renowned Director who has won a National Award for his debut short film The Chameleon.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about Meet fame actress Sharain Khanduja playing an undercover cop in the film. If you have missed reading this, you can get a glance of it here.

Exclusive: Meet fame Sharain Khanduja to feature in Arun Shankar Productions’ film

We also reported about actor Paritosh Sand being part of the project.

We now hear of Mir playing a pivotal role. Meer will also be seen in the upcoming Sunny Deol film Gadar 2.

We buzzed Mir but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.