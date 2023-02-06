Navigate

Exclusive: Mr Punjab 2015 Aman Singh Deep to play the lead in Shaadi Ke Director Karan-Johar

Aman Singh Deep will be seen playing the lead in the film Shaadi Ke Director Karan-Johar.

Pride Media Entertainment is presently working on its upcoming film which will be a comedy-drama plot. Titled Shaadi Ke Director Karan-Johar, the film will traverse the journey of two friends Karan and Johar who aim to make a film after finding small-time success by making films in their hometown.

Mr Punjab 2015, Aman Singh Deep will play the main protagonist in the film. He is a very known face in Punjab, having been the main lead in the Punjabi feature film Ishqaa which had a theatrical release and is now available on Amazon Prime. He was recently seen as the host of the reality show Voice of Punjab.

As per a reliable source, “He will play one of the lead characters in the film. This will be Aman’s first Hindi film.”

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

