Exclusive: Mr Punjab 2015 Aman Singh Deep to play the lead in Shaadi Ke Director Karan-Johar

Pride Media Entertainment is presently working on its upcoming film which will be a comedy-drama plot. Titled Shaadi Ke Director Karan-Johar, the film will traverse the journey of two friends Karan and Johar who aim to make a film after finding small-time success by making films in their hometown.

Mr Punjab 2015, Aman Singh Deep will play the main protagonist in the film. He is a very known face in Punjab, having been the main lead in the Punjabi feature film Ishqaa which had a theatrical release and is now available on Amazon Prime. He was recently seen as the host of the reality show Voice of Punjab.

As per a reliable source, “He will play one of the lead characters in the film. This will be Aman’s first Hindi film.”

