Exclusive: Piloo Vidyarthi to be a part of John Abraham starrer Vedaa

Piloo Vidyarthi, who is known for her exceptional acting talent in projects like Suhani Si Ek Ladki and Imlie, has been roped in for film Vedaa. The film was announced by Nikkhil’s production house, which Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani also lead.

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 Jul,2023 15:28:24
Piloo Vidyarthi, the popular actress known for her exceptional acting talent in projects like Suhani Si Ek Ladki and Imlie, has bagged a new movie. IWMBuzz.com has learnt that the actress will be seen in the John Abraham starrer movie Vedaa. The film was announced by Nikkhil’s production house, which Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani also lead. It stars Sharvari Wagh, last seen in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’.

‘Vedaa’ is an action film, and John’s character will be playing a mentor to Sharvari, and it promises some high-octane moments. Nikkhil and John are set to team up again after ‘Batla House.’ Nikhil will be directing John in a film titled ‘Vedaa’, the shoot of which kick-started on June 20 in Rajasthan.

We buzzed the actress but did not get revert.

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

