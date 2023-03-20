Young lad Piyush Lalwani, who is widely known for his role in the Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bob Biswas, has bagged a new movie. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen in an upcoming dystopian action film Ganapath.

The film directed by Vikas Bahl will feature Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in significant roles. Pooja Entertainment presents Ganapath in association with Good Co., the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.

To announce the release date, makers dropped a power-packed video featuring Shroff in a craggy look. Ganapath is all set to release around Dussehra on 20th October 2023 in five languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu.

