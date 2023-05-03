ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Producer and Writer Saba Mumtaz's film 'The Imaam' to star Shivanya Bandral and Hunar Gandhi

Producer, Writer and Director Saba Mumtaz will come up with a feature film which will be based on a social issue. The film will star Shivanya Bandral and Hunar Gandhi in prominent roles.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 May,2023 12:10:18
Acclaimed Writer, Producer and Director Saba Mumtaz is presently shooting for a feature film which will come up with a very important social message. Titled The Imaam, the film will dwell on the life and journey of a six-year-old girl who wants to become an Imaam like her father at the mosque. However, she is faced with rejection and humiliation when she will look out to follow in her father’s footsteps. The film will deal with patriarchy and the lack of the presence of women in many independent work professions. The film will be produced by the banner Mumtaz Saba Creations.

Saba Mumtaz who is a known name in Hindi television is presently shooting for the film. Coming to the cast, we hear that child sensation and Instagram star Shivanya Bandral will play the central role of the little girl in the film. She is known on Instagram under the profile kukudarling. Giving her company in an author-backed role will be Hunar Gandhi who is known for her roles in TV shows Chhal – Sheh Aur Maat, Thapki Pyaar Ki etc.

As per a reliable source, “Saba Mumtaz is producing and directing the film. She is also the Writer of the film. The film will be sent to the official film festivals post which it will be released.”

We buzzed Producer Saba but did not get to hear from her.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

