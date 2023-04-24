ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Raghubir Yadav in Vaani Kapoor starrer Sarvagunn Sampanna

Raghubir Yadav to be a part of Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films' Sarvagunn Sampanna.

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 Apr,2023 16:20:50
Raghubir Yadav is one of the renowned Bollywood actors. His most acclaimed role was as the drug-addicted “Chillum” in Salaam Bombay. The actor is now set to entertain the masses in a new movie. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that he will be a part of a social-comedy film titled Sarvagunn Sampanna for Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

The women-centric film is set in the 90s and will see Vaani Kapoor play the role of a porn star look-alike. Sarvagunn Sampanna marks the directorial debut of Sonali Rattan, wife of filmmaker Kunal Deshmukh. Sonali has previously assisted her husband on films like Jannat, Tum Mile, Raja Natwarlal, and Shiddat.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Ishwak Singh being part of the film.

We buzzed the actor but could not get through for a comment.

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News