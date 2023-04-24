Exclusive: Raghubir Yadav in Vaani Kapoor starrer Sarvagunn Sampanna

Raghubir Yadav to be a part of Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films' Sarvagunn Sampanna.

Raghubir Yadav is one of the renowned Bollywood actors. His most acclaimed role was as the drug-addicted “Chillum” in Salaam Bombay. The actor is now set to entertain the masses in a new movie. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that he will be a part of a social-comedy film titled Sarvagunn Sampanna for Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

The women-centric film is set in the 90s and will see Vaani Kapoor play the role of a porn star look-alike. Sarvagunn Sampanna marks the directorial debut of Sonali Rattan, wife of filmmaker Kunal Deshmukh. Sonali has previously assisted her husband on films like Jannat, Tum Mile, Raja Natwarlal, and Shiddat.

