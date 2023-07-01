ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’ gets delayed, deets inside

'Animal' has emerged as one of the most eagerly awaited Indian movies of the year, captivating audiences with its unique portrayal of Ranbir Kapoor in a gritty and unconventional role

Author: IWMBuzz
01 Jul,2023 22:40:15
The highly anticipated film ‘Animal,’ featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will not be released on the Independence Day weekend as previously scheduled. The film’s release has been postponed, and fans must wait for a new release date, which will be announced in the coming days. This news comes as a disappointment to movie enthusiasts who were eagerly awaiting the film’s release. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, ‘Animal’ has generated significant buzz, and fans eagerly anticipate updates on its new release date.

Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and has given the updates, saying, “ANIMAL’ NOT ARRIVING ON INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND… #Animal – starring #RanbirKapoor and directed by #SandeepReddyVanga – won’t release on 11 Aug 2023… Yes, the film has been postponed… A new release date will be announced in the coming days. #BhushanKumar”

Have a look at below-

‘Animal’ has emerged as one of the most eagerly awaited Indian movies of the year, captivating audiences with its unique portrayal of Ranbir Kapoor in a gritty and unconventional role. The film’s pre-teaser, released not long ago, showcased an exhilarating sequence where Ranbir Kapoor’s character fearlessly confronts a group of enigmatic golden-masked individuals. The intense and visually captivating footage has generated significant buzz and piqued the interest of fans and cinephiles alike, fueling their anticipation to witness Ranbir Kapoor’s mesmerizing performance on the silver screen

