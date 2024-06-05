Exclusive: Shivika Rishi to feature in Aamir Khan Productions’ Lahore 1947

Young actress Shivika Rishi, who was in the news recently, for being part of the Maddock Films’ project Munjya, is excited about yet another big banner theatrical release coming her way. The talented actress is part of the cast of the Aamir Khan Productions’ film Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film has a stunning cast of Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol etc.

Shivika who has been part of projects Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Gaslight, Khichdi 2-Mission Paanthukistan etc, has recently wrapped up the shoot for the big film, according to our source.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Lahore 1947 will feature music by A R Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar. The film’s cinematographer will be the renowned Santosh Sivan.

As per our source, “Shivika will portray the role of Shabana Azmi’s granddaughter in the film.”

Lahore 1947 wrapped up its shoot recently. Preity Zinta was seen addressing media about the experience shooting for the film, and termed it as the toughest film of her career. After sharing the wrap-up post of the film, Preity wrote the following on social media.

Sharing the video, Preity wrote, “It’s a wrap on Lahore 1947 and I couldn’t be more grateful to the entire cast and crew for such an incredible experience (folded hands and red heart emojis). I sincerely hope all of you appreciate and enjoy this film as much as we did making it. It’s definitely the toughest film I have worked on.”

We buzzed Shivika but did not get through to her.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.