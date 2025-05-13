Exclusive: Vaarun Bhagat signs Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming film

Actor Vaarun Bhagat is on cloud nine and of course, on the path to making a memorable experience for himself as a performer!! The big news is that he has signed up for an upcoming Vikram Bhatt film. Yes, we at IWMBuzz.com have heard that he will play the main antagonist in this period film which is made under Vikram Bhatt’s banner.

Vaarun who has played some phenomenal roles in the OTT space with projects like Undekhi, Khalbali Records etc, is thrilled to have associated with Vikram Bhatt for his upcoming film.

Touted to have a unique story, the film is currently in the works. We hear that Vaarun has joined the cast in a poignant role.

When contacted, Vaarun Bhagat confirmed the news to IWMBuzz.com, saying, “It is a phenomenal drama, written by Vikram Bhatt and his son Arhavir Bhatt. It is a wonderful opportunity for me. I have never played such a character in my life. Roles like this do not fall into your lap every single day. It is a tremendous opportunity for me, and I hope people like what I try to create with my part.”

“Vikram Bhatt is a legacy, working with him every day, I learn so much. He is an excellent filmmaker, and I could not be more proud to make my film debut under the legendary Bhatt banner. This is an iconic moment, I could not even expect to dream of such big things,” he adds.

Vikram Bhatt’s banner last bankrolled the horror film 1920: Horrors of the Heart, which was well-received and applauded for its gripping story and suspense.

Wish Vaarun all the very best!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.