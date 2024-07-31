Exclusive: Vindu Dara Singh joins the cast of Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2

Prolific actor and producer Ajay Devgn will soon start work on the much-anticipated sequel to the 2012 action-comedy film Son of Sardaar. Son of Sardaar 2, however, will be a sequel which will be based on a real incident. Though the film is slated to be set in a similar backdrop, it is hinted via media reports that the sequel has nothing to do with the original film with respect to its story. There have been reports of Ajay Devgn being the only constant factor in both films. As we know, the film is produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms.

The original film Son of Sardar featured Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Juhi Chawla in lead roles. Salman Khan played an interesting cameo in the film. Though it received a divided response, the film did decently well at the box-office.

Now, the news is that actor Vindu Dara Singh who is a profound Bollywood actor, has been roped in to play a significant role in Son of Sardaar 2. For the uninitiated, Vindu was part of the original film and played the role of Tito Singh Sandhu.

It will be interesting to see if he reprises a similar role, or is given a new role with respect to the new storyline.

We buzzed Vindu but did not get through to him.

We hear that the shoot of the film is slated to happen abroad.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.