Find Out: Who Choreographed Shah Rukh Khan In 'Beqarar Karke' From Jawan Prevue

Jawan Prevue has been making quite a buzz ever since its release. Here check out who choreographed Shah Rukh Khan in the song Beqarar Karke in the movie.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
20 Jul,2023 10:00:22
Jawan Prevue was released on 10th July in the morning. Ever since then, it has been circulating on the internet. The thriller action prevue had much more than what the viewers expected. The prevue starts with several action scenes and builds a complex storyline. Fans got startled to see Shah Rukh Khan in a bald avatar dancing on Beqarar Karke in the Metro. But do you know who choreographed the actor for the song? Read more to know.

Well, now it has been revealed that King Khan was choreographed by himself. It is assumed that the scene from the Metro hijack as several passengers are seen terrified as Shah Rukh Khan starts dancing on Beqarar Karke Hume Ye Na Jaiye by the singer Hemant Kumar from the 1962 film Bees Saal Baad.

Earlier last week held, a live session on Twitter. And when asked about his favorite scene from the film, the actor said, “The song is Atlee’s idea. I also love it with the dance and all. Too much magic in the idea, I think. #Jawan.”

Jawan also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and many others in key roles. The film will hit theatres on 7th September 2023.

Are you excited about yet another blockbuster? What’s your reaction to this? Please share with us and follow IWMBuzz.com.

