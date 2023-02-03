Prabhu Deva, a popular personality in the entertainment industry, is all set to enthrall the masses in his next film ‘Wolf’ which is directed by Vinoo Venkatesh. Today, Prabhu Deva took to Instagram and revealed the first look and motion poster of the film. The first look poster had Prabhu Deva standing amid wolves. Check below!

Wolf is the 60th film of Prabhu Deva and with the first look poster, the movie makers announced that the movie will be released in March. The film stars Prabhu Deva in the lead role and the cast includes Anju Kurian, Lakshmi Rai, MS Bhaskar, and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

The movie is said to release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. The movie began its shooting last year and the schedule was wrapped up in 65 days and it is currently in post-production.

