Nora Fatehi collaborates with Prabhu Deva, deets inside

Nora Fatehi and Prabhu Deva, have joined forces for an exciting collaboration. The talented actress recently shared a candid moment with the legendary dancer. Check out the post below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Jun,2023 06:55:36
Get ready to groove, because two powerhouses of dance, Nora Fatehi and Prabhu Deva, have joined forces for an exciting collaboration. The actress recently shared a candid moment with the legendary dancer, and the picture exudes sheer coolness.

Nora Fatehi and Prabhu Deva twin in black

Donning stylish black ensembles, Nora and Prabhu Deva effortlessly radiate star power. As they strike a pose together, the chemistry between them is palpable. Nora couldn’t contain her excitement as she captioned the photo with a playful remark, “look who’s back.” With their combined talent and infectious energy, we can only imagine the electrifying performances that await us.

Nora sharing the picture on her social media handle wrote, “Look who’s back 🤩😍 Are u guys ready? 💣 🔥 @prabhudevaofficial”

Here take a look at the picture-

Reactions

One wrote, “The most famous celebrity now from india only nora mam”

Another wrote, “There is no one is better than you in the whole film industry 💗💗 you are the most beautiful and gorgeous”

A third user wrote, “We’re more than ready”

Nora Fatehi continues to raise the bar and set new standards in the industry. As fans eagerly await her upcoming projects, it’s safe to say that Nora’s work front is brimming with excitement and promise, making her one of the most sought-after talents in the entertainment world.

Are you too a fan of Nora Fatehi? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

