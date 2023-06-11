Nora Fatehi collaborates with Prabhu Deva, deets inside

Get ready to groove, because two powerhouses of dance, Nora Fatehi and Prabhu Deva, have joined forces for an exciting collaboration. The actress recently shared a candid moment with the legendary dancer, and the picture exudes sheer coolness.

Nora Fatehi and Prabhu Deva twin in black

Donning stylish black ensembles, Nora and Prabhu Deva effortlessly radiate star power. As they strike a pose together, the chemistry between them is palpable. Nora couldn’t contain her excitement as she captioned the photo with a playful remark, “look who’s back.” With their combined talent and infectious energy, we can only imagine the electrifying performances that await us.

Nora sharing the picture on her social media handle wrote, “Look who’s back 🤩😍 Are u guys ready? 💣 🔥 @prabhudevaofficial”

Here take a look at the picture-

Reactions

One wrote, “The most famous celebrity now from india only nora mam”

Another wrote, “There is no one is better than you in the whole film industry 💗💗 you are the most beautiful and gorgeous”

A third user wrote, “We’re more than ready”

Nora Fatehi continues to raise the bar and set new standards in the industry. As fans eagerly await her upcoming projects, it’s safe to say that Nora’s work front is brimming with excitement and promise, making her one of the most sought-after talents in the entertainment world.

Are you too a fan of Nora Fatehi? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.