Prabhu Deva Welcomes Baby Girl At 50, Read

The dancing sensation Prabhu Deva has always been in the headlines for his impactful contribution to the dancing field. In contrast, the actor-dancer-director welcomed his fourth child, a baby girl. The baby girl is the first child of his second wife, Himani Singh.

The choreographer married in 2020 and is happy and excited for his baby girl. Prabhu Deva already has three sons from his first marriage. He confirmed the news with ETimes and said, “Yes, it is true. I am a father again and at this age. I feel; very very happy and complete.”

Prabhu Deva is very excited as it’s the first girl child in his family. In a recent interview, he revealed that he wants to spend time with his family, and so he has also reduced the workload and will spend time with his family. And now he wants to enjoy the new phase of his life. “I felt like I was doing too much work, just running around.. I’m done. I just want to spend some time with my family.”

The choreographer married Dr Himani, who is a physiotherapist by profession. His wedding took place in an intimate ceremony. He met her after being recommended for his chronic back pain. And during his treatment process, they fell in love and later tied the knot.

