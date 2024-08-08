First Pics Are Out: Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala are engaged

It was only a while ago, where we went on to report about how actors, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to be engaged today. A report in GreatAndhra.com stated that the duo is all set to make it official and get engaged in an intimate family ceremony. The report also mentioned that Chaitanya’s father and legend, Akkineni Nagarjuna will be sharing an announcement on the same.

And now, the time has arrived as the first set of pics of the newly engaged couple have arrived. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are now engaged. Looking simple yet elegant, Dhulipala was dressed in a traditional orange-pink sari adorned by lovely jewellery and topped it off with an orange ghajra as well. While Naga Chaitanya kept it even simpler by wearing an ivory kurta and a cream dupatta.

One of the images also showed Nagarjuna posing with the newly engaged couple dressed in a lovely olive-green kurta with a floral pattern. Needless to say, everyone was all smiles and incredibly happy.

As known, Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu before they parted ways in 2021 after making an official statement. Chaitanya and Dhulipala have been rumoured to be dating for almost a year now but never made any announcements on the same – thus never accepting it, nor denying it.

There is no news about the couple’s marriage as to when is in the plans.