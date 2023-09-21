Movies | News

From Alia Bhatt to Sidharth Malhotra: Bollywood Celebs Shower Kareena Kapoor Khan With Birthday Wishes

Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 43rd birthday today, and the film industry is coming together to shower her with love and warm wishes. From Alia Bhatt to Sidharth Malhotra, Bollywood stars are taking to social media to extend their best wishes to the birthday girl.

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Sep,2023 16:45:34
Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of Bollywood’s most iconic actresses, is celebrating her 43rd birthday today, and the film industry is coming together to shower her with love and warm wishes. Over the years, Kareena has not only established herself as a versatile and talented actress but has also left an indelible mark on the hearts of her fans and fellow celebrities alike. From Alia Bhatt to Sidharth Malhotra, Bollywood stars are taking to social media to extend their best wishes to the birthday girl.

Alia Bhatt shared a heartwarming message along with a super candid photo of herself with Kareena. In her message, Alia wrote, “Happy Birthday Bebo @kareenakapoorkhan! Big love and hug,” accompanied by a hugging emoji.

Sidharth Malhotra also joined in the celebration, sharing a super candid photo of himself with Kareena. In his message, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Bebo @kareenakapoorkhan! Big love and hug (with a hug emoji).”

Arjun Kapoor, known for his close bond with Kareena, shared a super cute photo of Kareena with her son Jeh on his Instagram story. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to the Jaane Jaan of the Hindi film industry!!! The OG, the GOAT, the one & only Bebo!!! @kareenakapoorkhan.”

Anushka Sharma posted a boss-lady photo of Kareena and wished her, saying, “Happy Birthday Kareena! Wishing you love and light always.”

Malaika Arora shared an adorable picture with the birthday girl, expressing her love and good wishes. She wrote, “Happy birthday sabki jaane jaan. Our beautiful Bebo May u always be surrounded by love, vino, pizza, pasta, champagne n USSSS. Love u.”

Kareena’s sister, Karisma Kapoor, shared a heartwarming childhood picture of the two sisters. The vintage snapshot of young Kareena and Karisma exudes undeniable charm and adorableness. Alongside the picture, Karisma penned a heartfelt birthday message, saying, “Always by your side because you are simply the best. Love you the mostest. Happy birthday sister #familyfirst.”

