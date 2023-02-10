Love is beyond all kinds of boundaries, religion, caste, appearance and even age!! Yes, gone are the times when a perfect match was said to be of a boy being elder than a girl by just a few years. Today, all that counts is a perfect understanding and love between the boy and the girl, irrespective of their ages. Bollywood has seen many matches made in heaven. We say this because they are unique bonds that have been made, wherein there is a huge age gap between the groom and the bride.

Yes, we are talking about marriages in Bollywood where age is just a number and actors have married with a huge age gap. The iconic Bollywood couples who make for an evergreen pair who showered all their love on each other, irrespective of the age gaps they have are Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Now we take you to more of today’s generation actors following the same path.

So here we go!!

Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata:

Popular actor Sanjay Dutt who was earlier married to Richa Sharma went on to find his soulmate in Maanyata. Maanyata who was earlier an actress herself, is now an entrepreneur and wife to Sanjay Dutt. The duo got married in 2008. Maanyata is 19 years younger to San jay Dutt. Sanjay and Maanyata have two kids, Shahraan and Iqra.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor:

Saif Ali Khan is one actor who has seen both sides of the coin with respect to marriage. Saif earlier married actress Amrita Singh, who was 12 years older than him. However, after they parted ways, Saif went on to marry a much younger Kareena Kapoor Khan. This time, Kareena was younger than him by 12 years. Kareena and Saif have two sons.

Shahid Kapur and Mira Rajput:

Actor Shahid Kapoor had a breezy romantic tale with Mira Rajput and married her when she was just 21. The two of them share an age gap of 13 years. They are today blessed with two kids, Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar:

India’s supermodel, athlete and actor Milind Soman is known for his dashing good looks. He was first married to French actress Mylene Jampanoi. After their divorce, Milind went on to marry the very much younger Ankita Konwar. The two of them have an age gap of 25 years.

Shirish Kunder and Farah Khan:

Farah Khan the ace choreographer turned film-maker is happily married to filmmaker Shirish Kunder. They are proud parents to triplets Czar, Diva and Anya. Farah is elder to Shirish by 8 years.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas:

Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood’s superstar and Former Miss World, married American singer and model, Nick Jonas in the year 2018. Nick was only 25 when he got married. Priyanka is elder than him by 10 years. They are now blessed with a girl child, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, through surrogacy.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt:

Alia Bhatt’s first childhood crush was Ranbir Kapoor. And today, she is married to him. She started liking the actor at the age of 11. They have a 10 years age difference. They are now blissfully married and are blessed with a baby girl.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s breezy love story was kept a secret for a long time. And when they got married, it was a royal private affair. Katrina is elder than Vicky by five years, but this age gap does not deter their love and closeness in any way!!

Aww!! These love stories in Bollywood are indeed special!!