Gadar 2 Becomes Biggest Independence Day Haul In The History; Check 5 Days Collection

Gadar 2, ever since it hit the theatres, is creating a buzz with a whopping opening amount. The film became the biggest Independence Day haul, with the collection on 15th August.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
16 Aug,2023 12:57:35
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel‘s period action film Gadar 2 seems not to slow down anytime sooner. The film is poised to become one of the biggest Hindi films in the industry. The much-anticipated sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, after 22 years, hit theatres on 11th August; ever since then, it has been buzzing over the headlines for the massive craze among the audience and whopping box office collection.

With the 5th-day box office collection on 15th August, Gadar 2 has earned 229 crore in India, as per the reports from Sacnilk.com. On Independence Day, the film registered itself as the biggest single-day haul with 55 crores. The film has an overall occupancy of an extraordinary 88% among the Hindi audience. And this makes Gadar 2 the biggest Independence Day haul in the history of Indian films.

Gadar 2 was released on 11th August, clashing with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. Sunny Deol’s film made a whopping collection on the first day with 40 crores. On the second day, it earned 43 crores; on the third day, it jumped to 51 crores, and witnessed a downfall on the fourth day with 38 crores, however on the fifth day, it made a whopping collection of 55 crores, making a total of 229.

As per the film experts, Gadar 2 would have earned more if it was a solo release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh taking to his social media handle also asked his followers whether Gadar 2 will leave Pathaan behind in the box office collection.

What’s your reaction to this? Please drop your thoughts in the comments box.

