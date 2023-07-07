Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma reacts to Ameesha Patel’s allegations of ‘mismanagement’

Director Anil Sharma has responded to actress Ameesha Patel’s allegations of mismanagement regarding the final schedule of Gadar 2, stating that her claims are completely false. Sharma expressed his confusion over the matter, stating that he has no idea why Patel made such statements. He sarcastically thanked Patel, acknowledging that her remarks have indeed brought attention to his production house. Meanwhile, Patel had earlier raised concerns about technicians and crew members allegedly not receiving their rightful remuneration and dues from Anil Sharma Productions. However, she credited Zee Studios for stepping in and ensuring that all dues were settled, resolving the issues caused by the production house. The conflicting statements between Sharma and Patel have added an intriguing twist to the ongoing controversy surrounding Gadar 2.

Anil Sharma-Ameesha Patel’s war of words

Anil Sharma said, “I have no clue why she said all of this. All I would like to say is that this is all false, none of it is true. At the same time, I would like to thank Ameesha Patel. She made my production house famous. What can be bigger than this? I thank her for making our new production house famous.” As quoted by ETimes.

What Ameesha Patel said, “Another concern of fans has been about certain incidents regarding Anil Sharma Productions to have taken place in regards to the final schedule of Gadar 2 that took place end May in Chandigarh!! There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers, and others, etc. did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from Anil Sharma Productions!! Yes, they did not!! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a very professional company” she added in another tweet, “Yes from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded! But yet again @zeestudios stepped in and corrected these issues caused by Anil Sharma Productions!!!”