Gaiety Galaxy Reopens Closed Theatres Gossip Due to Salman Khan’s Fever and Sikandar’s Craze!

The Long Closed Third Screen ‘Gossip’ At Gaiety Galaxy Reopens To Meet The Rising Demand From Salman Khan Fans For Sikandar!

“Salman Khan’s powerful presence on screen and his fans’ passion are the driving forces behind this move!” Says Gaiety Galaxy owner Manoj Desai as Long Closed Third Screen ‘Gossip’ Reopens For Sikandar!

Salman Khan’s latest release Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss is taking the box office by storm, and the iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Mumbai is witnessing thunderous responses from moviegoers. The film, which features the superstar in a powerful role, has been receiving packed houses, with shows quickly selling out. In response to overwhelming demand, Gaiety Galaxy has not only increased the number of shows but has also reopened its third screen, ‘Gossip’, which had remained closed for an extended period.

The re-opening shows of Gossip is a clear indicator of the film’s popularity and the craze among the fans to witness Salman’s starpower on the big screen. The three cinema halls, part of the Gaiety Galaxy multiplex, are now showing Sikandar due to the tremendous response from fans who are flocking in large numbers to see Salman Khan’s action-packed avatar. The movie’s electrifying presence on the big screen, paired with Salman’s undeniable stardom, has led to a surge in viewership that no one could have anticipated.

Adding his words to this, Gaiety Galaxy owner Manoj Desai, said, “The re-opening of the third screen, Gossip, at Gaiety Galaxy marked the first time since Pushpa 2’s release. We had to open Gossip to accommodate the overwhelming demand for Sikandar. The excitement surrounding the film has been immense, and the growing crowd of moviegoers made it clear that we needed all three screens to keep up. Since Monday, all three screens have been in operation, with nearly 2000 seats in total, to meet the massive demand. Salman Khan’s powerful presence on screen and his fans’ passion are the driving forces behind this move, showcasing the sheer scale of his stardom in bringing people back to the cinemas.”

The craze for Sikandar is not limited to Mumbai alone. Multiplexes across the country are also witnessing an increase in the number of shows due to the film’s widespread popularity. Sikandar box-office performance is proving to be a major highlight, as it continues to pull audiences in droves, showing just how strong Salman Khan’s appeal remains.

With Sikandar showing no signs of slowing down, it’s clear that Salman Khan’s stardom is at an all-time high, driving cinema audiences to theatres like never before.