Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most talented and admired young actors in the Hindi entertainment industry. The man has been truly winning hearts of one and all for the longest time with his presence and over the last few years, he’s certainly proven his mettle as a talented, dynamic artiste and has won hearts with precision. Ever since the year 2018, Ayushmann Khurrana has been in red hot form in the industry and most of his movies have worked wonderfully both critically as well as commercially. To remind you all a bit about his special work in 2019, he raised the entertainment quotient to a new level altogether with the movie ‘Dream Girl’ back then.

Well, ever since then, especially after ‘Dream Girl 2’ was announced, fans got super excited and happy for real. Well, this time, the actor has shared another important update which talks about the release of ‘Dream Girl 2’. In a new promo shared from his end on social media, Ayushmann aka ‘Pooja’ from ‘Dream Girl’ is seen talking about Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan and well, we love it for real. Check out the video below –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, right folks? Brilliant and amazing, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com