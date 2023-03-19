Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor fans are currently super happy and delighted and why not? The two of them collaborated for the first time when they worked together in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and well, it was quite a fine experience for the audience to see them together on the big screen. Director Luv Ranjan got the two of them together and well, the movie has been earning good response and word of mouth from both critics as well as fans.

Right from the very beginning, the movie was doing well and decently at the box office and well, guess what’s the update of the movie around the end of 11 days? As per reports in Koimoi, the movie has now crossed more than 100 crores at the box office. As far as worldwide box office is concerned, it has earned more than 122 crores.

