Good News: 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' first look to be out tomorrow on Karan Johar's birthday

Tomorrow marks a special occasion for the Hindi entertainment industry audience as Karan Johar is all set to celebrate his birthday. Not just that, the first look of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be out tomorrow as well

A super exciting and amazing update is coming in for all fans and admirers of Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are two of the finest and most talented actors and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. Both of them have not really worked together but as far as individual quality of work is concerned, they have performed to the best of their abilities in all the movies that they have done so far. All their past few movies have done wonderfully and we love it, don’t we? While Alia has had a good 2022 indeed with Darlings that earlier streamed on Netflix, Ranveer Singh is expected to get back on track once again soon.

For quite a long time, fans were eagerly waiting for the release update of their next film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. The movie is also special because it marks Karan Johar’s return as a director after a long time. Well, finally, the update is here ladies and gentlemen. While the movie still has some time to release, we hear that the first look of the movie will be out tomorrow at 10AM. What makes it even more special is the fact that it is Karan Johar’s birthday as well tomorrow. Check out below –

