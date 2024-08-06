Has ‘Vikram 2’ finally begun? Kamal Haasan’s latest post suggests

Called ‘Ulaga Nayagan’ and undoubtedly one of the best actors in the Indian entertainment industry of all time, Kamal Haasan is witnessing an innings like no other in his 60s. His prowess with acting has never been a doubt but owing to the entire PAN-India movement that has now become prominent for several years, the legend’s films have managed to reach more and more people, especially in the Hindi belt.

In the past couple of years, Haasan has starred in back-t0-back films like Vikram, Kalki 2898 AD and now, Indian 2. And while he had just a kickstart role in Kalki 2898 AD, his character in Vikram managed to wow one and all, and the film went on to become one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2022 as well.

Now a part of the LCU (Lokesh Kanagaraj Universe), everyone has been waiting to see how will Vikram, Kaithi and Leo worlds transpire and if Haasan’s latest post on Instagram is any indication, it seems the process is already underway. Everyone has been wondering when will Vikram 2 begin shooting, and it seems Haasan has hinted that it has begun. Posting a lovely image with a small kid (who seems to be the same kid who played his grandchild in Vikram), they are wearing cap and posing for the camera with their hand on their cap. Captioned it, Haasan wrote, ‘k’s in caps’-

Haasan played the role of Agent Vikram in the film who was also called Karnan and hence the two ‘k’s mentioned probably indicate that it is happening indeed.

Is it though? We will have to wait and see.