Have Katrina, Priyanka & Alia Moved On?

Here is the actual truth about Jee Le Zara: the project is very much on and with the same cast.But not anytime in the near future,as reported lately in a section of the press.

A source very close to Farhan reveals, “Farhan sees no reason to deny all the fabricated stories. He is very much committed to the project and to making the film only with the handpicked cast of Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The cast remains. Their dates are being coordinated. Farhan will make Jee Le Zara after he gets into Don 3.”

The actual problem with Jee Le Zara is the male cast.

“Farhan wants three A-list leading men for the male parts, not the usual suspects who are brought on board routinely for films that have author-backed roles for the women,” the informed source reveals.

Sadly in our film industry male A-listers shy away from films featuring women at the forefront.Shah Rukh Khan had said no to Sanjay Bhansali’s Padmaavat when it was titled Padmaavati.

A ridiculous report doing the rounds claims Farhan Akhtar intends to “revive” his project Jee Le Zara , a chick flick with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt which was announced two years ago.

I spoke to a source very close to Farhan about the so-called revival and he laughed, “Some entertainment outlets ‘revive’ dormant stories when they have nothing to fill their space.How could Jee Le Zara be revived when it was never started? Only the announcement of the three female leads was made. Nothing happened after that. Farhan is not looking at starting Jee Le Zara any time soon.I fact it may never be made.”

The source also revealed that the film Farhan is likely to direct next is Don 3 with Ranveer Singh.

“Even that is delayed indefinitely as the script needs polishing,” the source reveals.