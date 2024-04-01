Movies | News

'Crew' makes sure to stay on a linear growth promising a healthy lifetime run ahead

Springing in quite a surprise, Crew has managed to shut several predictions and apprehensions, many would have had going in to release.

After clocking a surprising 9 plus crores on Day 1, it was always a question as to how much will the film be able to grow and sustain after a big start.

The film did witness a marginal rise on Day 2 raking in 9.25 crores. But now, as the weekend has passed by, all eyes were on Day 3 – Sunday and if the collection would witness a rise. According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the film minted 29.25 crore net during its three-day run in theatres. On Day 3, the film raked in 10.25 crore net, as per early estimates.

Apart from this, Crew has also earned over 15 crore overseas. Back when Day 1 numbers arrived, the production house had claimed that this feat was the highest collection for a female-led movie on Day 1.

Crew stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, and it stars Diljit Dosanjh in a guest appearance along with Kapil Sharma in a special appearance. The film is produced by production houses Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network – led by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor respectively. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan, who is also known for directing Lootcase which earned a lot of acclaim when it was released on Disney+ Hotstar during the pandemic.