Here’s Why Sunny Deol Is Unwilling To Cash In On Gadar’s Success

Sunny’s final word on his remuneration. “Let the producers decide what I deserve,. I won’t dictate terms and conditions. I never have.”

Author: Subhash K Jha
14 Oct,2023 11:05:57
With the success of Gadar 2 touching unprecedented heights, Sunny Deol is in a position to negotiate his remuneration on his own terms.

However he is not too kicked by the idea of hiking his fee astronomically. “I am not the kind of person who changes with the weather. Meri apni zameer hai(I have a conscience). I will go what it tells me.”

So is he not planning to hike his salary?

“Maine yeh kab kaha(when did I say that)? I just don’t want to be one of those actors who raises his price after every hit. In that case one should also lower one’s price after every flop, no? I have never gone by the dictates of the market. I am who I am, no matter what the fate of my films. I know my worth. My last film Chup was not as successful as Gadar. But I enjoyed working with (director) Balki Sir and would be happy to work with him anytime,” says Sunny.

Sunny’s final word on his remuneration. “Let the producers decide what I deserve,. I won’t dictate terms and conditions. I never have.”

Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

