Hina Khan replaced in a film after revealing about cancer diagnosis?

Actor Hina Khan is currently raking in all the good wishes and support one can imagine there to be from her fans and people in the industry as well, after she went on to make the big revelation on her social media that she is diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer.

As soon as the post came out, it shocked one and all but everyone has been trying their best to offer support and positivity to Khan in her battle with cancer. However, it seems that her professional front has begun suffering due to the same as well.

According to reports, Khan has been replaced from an upcoming film she was set to be a part of. According to TimesNowHindi, Khan was all set to play a key role in an upcoming film, Rapchick Rita, a courtroom drama, where she was set to play a lawyer.

But if the reports are to be believed, Khan has been dropped from the film by the makers after her revelation of being diagnosed with breast cancer. The same report also suggested that The Kerala Story fame, Adah Sharma will be the one to replace her but so far, neither anyone from the team nor Khan have made any confirmations on this yet.

As soon as this report started circulating, unsurprisingly, the fans of Khan were furious about it and came out to target the makers.

Parallely, Khan took a big step recently as she went on to chop off her long hair for the cancer treatment ahead, of which she shared a video on social media. Fans continue to respect and applaud her strength in fighting the same.