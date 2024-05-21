Hrithik & Jr. NTR share an inside joke that fans cannot get enough of; a congenial ‘War’

Probably one of the most alluring and unique collaborations in recent times, the fans and literally everyone who knows the respective actors cannot wait to see the one-of-a-kind face-off that is all set to happen in the mega film, War 2 – which has Hrithik Roshan reprising his role of Kabir alongside RRR fame, Jr. NTR.

And while the film is a long time away, it seems that some of the initial shoot schedules that took place and the duo working together already have resulted in some amazing camaraderie between them and a friendship as well.

Yesterday was a special day as NTR Jr. went on to celebrate his birthday, and his War 2 co-star Hrithik Roshan did not miss the instance to go on and wish him in a way that left fans perplexed as well as excited. Roshan wrote, “A very Happy Birthday to you @tarak9999! Here’s to another incredible spin around the sun. This time we spin together! I hope by the end of it the master is proud of the student in the kitchen! Haha! Stay healthy. Stay blessed.”

To this, NTR reciprocated with the same warmth and went on to respond, “Hahaha… Thank you so much Sir. Had a congenial War on sets with you. Can’t wait to be back with you and spin around the Sun together… As they say when the student is ready the teacher will appear and you are ready.”

While it is unclear what are they talking about, it probably seems like a cooking session they enjoyed where NTR taught Roshan something.

Well, if this camaraderie is any indication, we are in for some amazing on-screen chemistry between these superstars in War 2, that also stars Kiara Advani.