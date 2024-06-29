Introvert Junaid Khan Bonds With Extrovert Khushi Kapoor

Even as Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan’s debut film Maharaj’s premiere on Netflix remains suspended, Junaid who is the biggest recluse of Indian cinema since Aditya Chopra, is shooting in Delhi for Advait Chandan’s rom-com.

It is a remake of the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today which was directed by Pradeep Ranganathan and produced by AGS entertainment comprising Kalpathi S. Aghoram,Kalpathi S. Ganesh,Kalpathi S. Suresh.

Junaid is shooting for the film in sweltering Delhi and the vibes, onscreen and offscreen between Junaid and his co-star Khushi Kapoor , the two are redhot sophomores(both one-film old, or shall we say, young) is according to a source from the unit, “sizzling”.

“Junaid is a complete introvert. Khushi is an absolute extrovert. They get along like house on fire. If the vibes between the two are anything to go by, then this remake of Love Today is going to be a treat for the audiences,” a source tell this writer.

Interestingly Advait Chandan’s interpretation of the subject is far removed from what we saw in the Tamil original.

The Hindi version with Junaid and Khushi is being produced by Shrishti Behl and Phantom Films, the illustrious banner which once gave us epoch-defining films like Queen , Masaan and Udta Punjab.The banner Phantom Films is making a comeback with this Junaid-Khushi starrer .