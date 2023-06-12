ADVERTISEMENT
Is Adipurush Already A Blockbuster?

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is one of the most loved and anticipated movies that we are all gearing up for at present. The movie stars Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh in lead roles. Subhash K Jha shares his opinion about the movie

Author: Subhash K Jha
12 Jun,2023 13:07:52
Is Adipurush Already A Blockbuster?

After its initial hiccups Om Raut’s ambitious visionary take on the Ramayana seems to be getting the right kind of attention a week ahead of its worldwide release on June 16.

A source close to the project says, “After a shaky start, the project is now on firm ground in every department. Audiences love the idea of seeing Prabhas as Rama. Prabhas has the image of a clean-hearted no-politics simple and righteous man .The producers could have chosen any other superstar. But you can’t have a star known to be a womanizer or a heavy drinker playing Purushottam Rama. Aaj kal public sab janta hai, thanks to social media. Prabhas was the only superstar seen to be suitable for the part of Indian civilization’s first hero.”

Incidentally,another A-lister, this one from Bollywood with a ‘clean’ image(no partying, no drinking, no late nights) was seriously considered for Lord Rama’s role. But was dropped as he has already played other gods in other projects.

Ahead of its release the producers of Adipurush has enlisted the help of Prabhas’s superstar colleagues Ranbir Kapoor and Ramcharan to purchase bulk tickets for the film on its opening day for charitable institutions. In the coming days more superstars are expected to come forward to buy bulk tickets.

All in all,the future looks bright for this project, with Lord Rama’s blessings of course.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

